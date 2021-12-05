Fort Drum, Congresswoman Stefanik react to death of Senator Bob Dole

FILE – Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and United States Army Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division both shared their thoughts on the death of Senator Bob Dole.

Senator Dole is known for his service to the country in World War II and began his political career in 1950, with election to the Kansas Legislature. His political career officially ended nearly five decades later, one step short of the White House.

Dole announced in February 2021 that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and his wife Elizabeth Dole announced his death on December 5.

Congresswoman Stefanik shared her thoughts on Senator Dole’s legacy and the contibutuions he made to the North Country during his career.

“America is deeply saddened to learn of Senator Bob Dole’s passing. Bob Dole lived an extraordinary life of resilience and service above self,” Stefanik said. “We are eternally grateful for Senator Dole’s dedication to our country – from his service in the 10th Mountain Division during World War II to his time in the United States House and Senate. His legacy continued after his time in elected office through the extraordinary work of the Dole Foundation.”

“My most meaningful recollections of Senator Dole are from North Country Honor Flights at the WWII Memorial. In the blistering heat of the sun, Bob Dole would joyfully greet America’s Greatest Generation to thank them for their service. Senator Dole was always greeted by North Country veterans as a hero among heroes. An honor which he so deserved. Our condolences go to his beloved wife and family. May he Rest In Peace,” Stefanik added.

The United States Army Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division also mourned the loss of Senator Dole, and highlighted his connection to the 10th Mountain Division. According to a post on their Facebook, Dole served as a lieutenant in the 10th Mountain Division and was wounded in the same battle as Pfc. John Magrath, the division’s first Medal of Honor recipient.

