Fort Drum: COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in upcoming days

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have provided an update regarding the COVID-19 vaccine arriving on Fort Drum.

Fort Drum MEDDAC Commander Colonel Rob Heath reported to the community on Tuesday the status of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Commander Colonel Heath stated that they are expecting to recieve the Pfizer ultra-cold vaccine in the upcoming days.

According to Colonel Heath, once the vaccine is received Fort Drum MEDDAC will administer it in a tiered approach based on DoD and CDC guidelines. This starts with frontline workers and then fire, EMS, first responders, health care worker; down to deployable high operational units; high risk populations; and eventually healthy populations.

Colonel Heath added that the vaccine will not be received all at one time. He stated “as we receive the vaccine, we will work through those tiers as the vaccine comes in.” Adding, “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine when the vaccine is available for your tiered population. But I also want you to make a very informed decision.”

