Fort Drum COVID travel restrictions remain lifted as holiday season begins

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local soldiers will be able to travel during the holiday season.

On December 1, the U.S. Department of Defense issued a status update for COVID-19 travel restrictions across all of its installations. At the time of the update, travel restrictions remained lifted for the Fort Drum military base and all its servicemembers.

As stated by Fort Drum officials, this allows all vaccinated servicemembers and families to travel regardless of risk levels.

Risks for travel are based on levels of community transmission for the coronavirus. These are assessed in four categories: “high,” “substantial,” “moderate” and “low.” Some restrictions do remain in place, however, for unvaccinated servicemembers.

For unvaccinated personnel, company-level commanders are authorized to approve travel to any county that has low or moderate levels of community transmission. Battalion-level commanders are authorized to approve travel to those counties with substantial or high levels of community transmission, or to international destinations.

Unvaccinated service members must also receive approval from the first O-5 in their chain of command and will be required to quarantine for ten days to meet with, or reside with any unvaccinated visitor or family member from an international location or from a U.S. county rated as “substantial” or “high,” starting with the first day of contact.

During the height of the pandemic, soldiers were restricted from traveling outside a designated radius, as well as visiting nearby states and counties with high rates of COVID-19. Soldiers were also restricted from using commercial airlines.

As of December 1, 2021, DoD travel restrictions remain lifted at 214 out of 230, or 93% of military installations.