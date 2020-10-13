Fort Drum Deer asking North Country hunters for deer samples, to contribute to year-long study

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Deer is asking for locally-based hunters to submit samples for their studies within the area.

Fort Drum Deer, a collaboration between Cornell University and Fort Drum Fish and Wildlife, conducts ecological studies and surveys primarily surrounding white-tailed deer. The collaboration began following a rapid increase in Lyme disease cases for soldiers and their families, and lack of old growth maple forest regeneration.

Studies monitor fawn survival, North Country herd health and landscape use.

As deer hunting is open for the North Country, Fort Drum Deer is asking for samples from any deer harvested within 50 miles of Fort Drum. According to the organization, this includes training areas and surrounding communities.

Fort Drum Deer stated that samples can be submitted to the Fort Drum Permit Office or mailed directly to FDD. Additionally, prepaid and addressed submission kits can be requested.

According to Fort Drum Deer, samples will be used for a broad landscape genetic analysis over the next year. This will contribute data to the following studies:

Urban white-tailed deer fawn survival

Transmission of the parasitic algae Neospora caninum

Comparison of intensive mark-recapture population estimation through trail cameras

Dispersal in a fragmented urban landscape.

Additionally, Fort Drum deer provided the following update on their Facebook on October 10.

