FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is set to make significant improvements to its water supply.

Through the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package, the Fort Drum military base was awarded $27 million to fund a well-field expansion project.

Calling it the “Well Field Expansion Resilience Project,” Fort Drum said that this will improve water security and ensure daily water needs for thousands of Soldiers, families and civilians on base.

Specifically, according to Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works, this project will include the construction of five potable groundwater wells, up to ten new monitoring wells, underground communication duct banks and underground and overhead electric 3 phase power distribution.

The project will also install an 18-inch high-density polyethylene water main pipe that will connect the new wells to the water treatment pipe.

This project was awarded to the military base as half of the installation’s water demand is currently produced from wells located at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield and a municipal source.

But Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works’ Environmental Division Chief Jim Miller said that if there was ever a water shortage or stoppage from either source, it could negatively impact Soldier readiness and mission completion.

“What this project essentially does is give us some amazing redundancies in our potable water supply that currently doesn’t exist,” Miller said in a press release. “You can’t run a military installation without an adequate water supply at all times, and this guarantees we will always have a viable source in light of any emergency.”

The project falls directly under the Department of Defense’s Energy Resilience and Conservation Investment Program which focused on resilience, security, availability and economic performance.

Head of the For Drum Master Planning Branch Bob Avar added that years of planning went into the project years in advance. This included surveying well sites for the best groundwater production, installing test wells, taking water samples and conducting numerous meetings with the Army Corps of Engineers, regulatory agencies and other Fort Drum directorates.

“There’s a huge planning effort that goes into this, before you can even consider the design and build phase,” Avar noted. “Not only will this project enhance our existing capabilities to meet our current and future water demands, but it also provides electrical distribution redundancy at the airfield to support high-demand industrial operations.”

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Commanding General Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr. also commented on the water resiliency project.

“When Soldiers and family members turn on a faucet, they aren’t thinking about where the water is coming from, nor do we expect them to,” MG Beagle expressed. “But we owe it to our community to have the most reliable and resilient water supply we can provide, and fortunately, we have a great garrison team focused on accomplishing that.”

The construction contract for the Fort Drum Well Field Expansion Resilience Project is expected to be awarded by the end of fiscal year 2023. Construction could be completed as early as 2024.