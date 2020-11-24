200 turkey dinners donated to Fort Drum soldiers and military families

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A chilly, COVID-19-style turkey handout sent 200 families home smiling.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes held their fifth annual Turkeys for Troops event on November 24 and gifted 200 turkeys, accompanied with Thanksgiving fixings, to families and soldiers within the system.

According to the FDMCH Project Director Megan Klosner, the event started five years ago, but this year with the ongoing pandemic, the organization wanted to expand their reach.

For the 5th annual event, the Fort Drum Mountain Community homes partnered with local grocery stores such as Hannafords, Tops, Price Chopper and Walmart to receive donations for Thanksgiving side dishes. The organization also partnered with Vision Hotels.

FDMCH Project Director Megan commented on the impact the event aimed to have.

“We know that this year has been difficult for all of us and challenging,” stated Klosner. “It’s more important than ever to give back to the soldiers and families that are serving. This is one way that we can do that. We also know that many may not travel home for the holidays. So this is a token to help bring some joy and holiday spirit to their tables and to their homes.”







Klosner also shared that the event brought new people together. She said that some of the winners were new to the area and were still learning their address.

Those who received the free Thanksgiving meals, were required to enter to win prior to the event. The event was exclusively for families and troops in the Fort Drum Mountain Community.

Klosner stated “there were a lot of smiles, a lot of good wishes for very happy Thanksgiving. It was really a heartwarming event.”

The Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes team also released the following statement at the conclusion of the event.

Our Turkeys for Troops event was a huge success. We had nearly 400 residents enter to win our giveaway, and 200 lucky winners went home with a turkey and all the fixings (potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, corn bread, cranberry sauce, gravy, pie crusts and pumpkin pie filling). Residents picked up their feast at a drive-thru style event. Visions Hotel generously donated the turkeys and potatoes, while local grocers pitched in and donated some of the additional sides.

