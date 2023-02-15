FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s Directorate of Public Works is currently working to restore power after unplanned power outages affected various locations across the installation, including housing areas.

The DPW team is working to access and repair electrical wiring damaged by flooding. A spokesperson said flooding is happening in manholes and affecting underground conduits.

Electrical repair work is being done underground in the affected areas. The DPW crew expects the work to be completed by late Wednesday afternoon.

If you are experiencing a power outage on Fort Drum, you can call 315-772-3791.