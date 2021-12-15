FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some counseling services have been canceled on the Fort Drum military base.

Fort Drum Education Center officials have announced that all face-to-face counseling sessions have been canceled. According to officials, this is due to recently confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In-person counseling services through the Fort Drum Education Center are set to resume on January 3, 2022.

Those with general questions are asked to contact the Education Center staff at 315-772-6878. To speak with an education counselor directly, contact 315-772-2011 or 315-772-1844.