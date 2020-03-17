Fort Drum employee tests positive for COVID-19, Education Center closed as of March 17

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – A part-time employee who works at the Fort Drum Education Center three days a week, but lives in the Albany-area, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from Fort Drum Public Affairs, the part-time employee was on Fort Drum working at the Education Center most recently Wednesday through Friday, March 11-13, of last week. The part-time employee received word of the positive COVID 19 diagnosis on March 17.

Fort Drum Medical Command preventative medicine subject matter experts are investigating where the individual may have come into contact with people on Fort Drum and advise on the individuals or building owners that need to be informed.

Individuals who came in contact with the infected part-time employee will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of March 17, the Education Center is closed. The Education Center will be cleaned following Centers for Disease Control & Prevention protocols and will not be opened until deemed safe for re-occupancy.

Additional Family & Morale, Welfare & Recreations services will also close, or limit patronage, starting March 17. The changes have been made out of an abundance of caution and in order to consolidate manpower for critical services during the installations COVID 19 prevention and mitigation response.

