FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI)– Women are empowering women at Fort Drum.

On August 10, the 10th Mountain Division hosted its first-ever Women Warriors of the Mountain foot march on the army base. This challenged soldiers, spouses, civilians and children to march four miles while carrying a 35-pound rucksack, with the goal of empowering women.

This was the first event of the Woman Warriors of the Mountain program, a mentorship opportunity for female soldiers. Hundreds were in attendance.

“It’s definitely inspiring to see all the junior soldiers out here,” Major Nohelona Harrington said, who serves with the 10th Sustainment Brigade. “All of our leadership here supporting the soldiers and giving them the time to take this opportunity to do this. To build our networks, to build our community and build our relationships.”

“It really just showcases all the support that we have for the over 1,500 women warriors serving in the 10th Mountain Division,” Major Ashlie Franzosa, also serving with the 10th Sustainment Brigade added.

The program was spearheaded by the only female brigade commander on Fort Drum, Colonel Fenichia Jackson, who leads the 10th Sustainment Brigade.

Col. Jackson explained that the goal of the program is to promote women’s leadership and connect soldiers and spouses with crucial resources on post.

“Women bring a different level of experience, they have different perspectives,” Col. Jackson expressed. “When you have women in leadership roles, it just creates a better decision-making process and better policies that accommodate all. It’s my goal to get max participation and just get leaders at all levels to participate in this program.”

At the march, women walked, ran, pushed strollers, carried babies and supported one another to show that they can not only do anything but do it together as a community.

“In the army, we move a thousand different directions, but in showing soldiers that the military takes the time and we have the necessary resources available to aid and assist, I think is very good,” Major Harrington shared.

Because at the end of the day, women can win races and fight wars.

“What we’re doing now, we’re paving the way for future leaders in the United States Army,” Col. Jackson concluded.

For more information on the Women Warriors of the Mountain Program, contact the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade.