Fort Drum expands fitness facility usage hours for service members

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fitness facilities will now operate under expanded usage hours on Fort Drum.

The United States Army Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division has announced that gyms will expand their usage hours on October 12 for service members.

Under expanded guidance, members in their PT uniforms can visit all fitness facilities Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Fort Drum also restated that all additional operating hours will remain open to all DoD ID card holders. Additionally, deep cleaning occurs twice daily on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

