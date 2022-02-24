FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division has expanded training opportunities for Fort Drum soldiers.

Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed on February 23 that construction is complete on the installations newest Convoy Live-Fire Range, Infantry Platoon Battle Course.

This range is located in Training Area 15c and will support training for soldier in the 10th Mountain Division. The military base was first approved to have these two ranges due to the volume of training it supports.

Bur according to Fort Drum, the cost of these projects was originally estimated at a high price. The Infantry Platoon Battle Course was previously estminated at $10 million, and the Convoy Live-Fire Range is estimated at $11.7 million. Because of these high costs, Fort Drum expected approval for these projects to take years.

However, Fort Drum Ranger Operations and Directorate of Public Works lowered the cost by concluding that both ranges could be built in-house with Range Maintenance employees.

“If you look at the Operations and Maintenance Army funds we spent on both of those ranges, it was $200,000 for one range and $190,000 for the other,” Range Operations Support Office Bill Mandigo said in a press release. “And that’s what we used to build both those ranges, to build the actual infrastructure that went into the ranges.”

After adding in the cost of targets, the construction of both ranges totaled $1.4 million. The courses now included an “impressive array” of moving and static sillouette tragets and truck- and tank-sized targets.

“For people who haven’t seen this type of range before, you’re going to have these targets popping up all over that are stationary, but then you’ll see a truck target that starts moving,” Mandigo added. “In another area, all of a sudden, you’ll see silhouettes pop up and start moving either back or forth like they’re running toward you or away from you.”

To complete the projects, Fort Drum had to clear 310 acres of target area between the two ranges. Both are in the general vicinity of each other.

Fort Drum Range Operations Chief J.P. Moore said that this project was a toal Range Support Operations project. It used the skills and expertise of the entire team.

“We’ve had these targets on other ranges, but this one is environmentally-rich of all those targets,” Moore said. “I mean, there’s a lot.” “It was pretty much everyone having a hand in it at one point or another, and not just one specific area of Range Operations doing the work.”

Moore added that range improvements have been ongoing since the 10th Mountain Division arrived at Fort Drum, New York in the mid-1980s. These projects were officially marked complete in early 2022.