FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A widespread power outage was reported across Fort Drum on Saturday morning.

Fort Drum residents who live in the 9400, 9600, 9700, or 95000 neighborhoods that heard a loud “pop” sound around 8:45 p.m. on Friday are being encouraged to call 315-772-DPW1. According to Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes, the Department of Public Works is working quickly to resolve the issue.

The company also stated that they do not have any updates on when the issue will be resolved. However, they provided several tips and reminders for residents to keep in mind when they are experiencing a power outage.

They reminded residents that their water and stovetop should remain operational, and advised individuals to keep their fridge and freezers closed tight and limit opening them.

They also suggested residents manually enter and exit their overhead garage doors. The company explained that individuals should release the red cord located near the light of their garage opener, and then they will be able to push or pull their garage door to open and close it.