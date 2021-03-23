Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services receives international accreditation

The Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services (FES) Division earned international accreditation status March 22 through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). This is the third time Fort Drum FES has successfully completed the process since 2009, and it is among 10 fire departments across the U.S. Army to have achieved accredited status. (Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Photo)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division earned international accreditation status on Monday.

According to FES officials, this status was achieved after completing a “rigorous month-long process” through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.

This is the third time Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services has successfully met the criteria since 2009, making them one of ten other fire departments across the U.S. Army to earn this status.

Additionally, Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services Division is one of about 250 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status.

Today’s unanimous vote of confidence by the CFAI Commission is a testament to the outstanding commitment of the members of our fire community and their dedication to preserving and protecting our community,” said Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Service Deputy Director Mike Thomas.

The CFAI accreditation process gives Fort Drum FES with an improvement model to assess their service delivery and performance internally and a team of peers from other agencies to evaluate their assessment.

