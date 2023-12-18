FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum will be doing some fire hydrant replacement on post on Tuesday, December 19.

According to the base’s official webiste, construction activities along South Lewis Avenue will require water to be shut down from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 to allow a fire hydrant to be replaced.

Residents affected by the shutdown will be notified directly and should plan accordingly.

South Lewis Avenue will be open to traffic but restricted to one lane at times. Motorists are advised to follow detour signs and use caution around construction vehicles, work areas and workers.