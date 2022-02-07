FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services have received a new fire engine at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield station.

The new engine was delivered on January 31 and is the latest addition since the last new fire engine arrived at Fire Station 2 in March of 2021.

The new 2021 Pierce Saber fire engine has a 600-gallon water tank, a 1,500-gallon-per-minute pump, and a six-person cab. According to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs, the new fire engine will increase the station’s capabilities and the overall safety of Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield which covers the airfield, barracks, hangars, and other facilities.

Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet stressed that Engine 3 is a critical resource for their firefighters who are responding to structural fires.

“This engine is the missing piece of the puzzle for us,” Brunet said. “It fills a huge void. We were running multiple apparatus on calls that we won’t have to do anymore. Now, all the firefighters can operate out of one piece of equipment.”

Fire Lt. Jeremy Bourquin said that the entire Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services team was thankful when the new engine was delivered.

“All three fire stations are now equipped with newer engines, and we still have a spare in case one goes down or in maintenance,” Bourquin said.

More information about the new engine and the Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services team can be found on the Fort Drum website.