Fort Drum first responders awarded for search-and-rescue efforts that ‘potentially saved a Soldier’s life’

Lt. Col. Matthew LeBlanc, DES director and 91st MP Battalion commander, (center), recognizes personnel from Fort Drum’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Criminal Investigation Division and 91st Military Police Battalion Oct. 8 during an awards ceremony at Memorial Park. When a 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier went missing from his unit in September, it was the concentrated response of Fort Drum’s first responders that resulted in a quick and fortunate outcome. (Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum first responders are being honored for their efforts in a search-and-rescue mission.

According to Fort Drum, on September 17, the Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services, 91st Military Police Battalion and Criminal Investigation Division responded to an emergency call. The 911 call stated that a distressed Soldier left his unit into a wooded area.

Directorate of Emergency Services Lieutenant Kenneth Teske helped to coordinate the search and rescue, and alongside 23rd Military Police Company Patrol Supervisor Staff Sergeant Tyler LaFlamme, 62nd CID Special Agent 1st Class Ryen Rascon, rescued the Soldier from the Black River.

“We’re just happy that the Soldier got the help that he needed,” LaFlamme added. “We come together in a time of need, and we’re willing to put our lives on the line to make sure that person gets the assistance they need.

Among the 14 first responders awarded, LaFlamme and Rascon were awarded the Army Commendation Medal for their actions.

“Without hesitation and concern for their own safety, the team executed a successful rescue and potentially saved this Soldier’s life,” stated DES Director and 91st MP Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Matthew LeBlanc. “I’m tremendously proud of what each and every one of them did that day, and what they do every single day.”

Those being recognized for their contributions to the search and rescue include:

Staff Sergeant Tyler LaFlamme, 23rd Military Police Company;

Sergeant 1st Class Ryen Rascon, 62nd CID special agent;

Sergeant 1st Class Michael Clounch, 62nd CID special agent;

Staff Sergeant Aldo Clavijo, 62nd CID special agent;

Staff Sergeant Jesse Boudreau, 62nd CID;

Spc. Jamie Hutson, 62nd CID;

Sergeant Glenn Hill, Military Police investigator, 227th MP Detachment;

Sergeant. Zachary Biondi, military police investigator, 227th MP Detachment;

Sergeant Kayla Garcia, K-9 handler, 8th Military Working Dog Detachment;

Det. Anthony Rivelli, DES;

Lieutenant Kenneth Teske, DES;

Sergeant. Johnathan Cortes, K-9 handler, 8th MWD Detachment;

Private Terry Robinson, 23rd MP Company;

George Turner, DES dispatcher.

Fort Drum first responders were recognized on October 8 in Memorial Park on post.

