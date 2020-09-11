Fort Drum first responders commemorate 19th anniversary of 9/11

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Fort Drum community including first responders commemorated the 19th anniversary.

A small group gathered at Clark Hall on the military base for the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. During the ceremony, a bell ran four times, each followed by a moment of silence. Each bell ran to recognize one of the tragic events that occured on September 11, 2001.

The annual ceremony was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions, hower Deputy Fire Chief Michael Marks started planning the event two months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me, ‘Never Forget’ is doing just what we are doing today – paying respect and remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Marks. “The events of that horrific day run through the minds of our first responders daily.”

Deputy Marks was working on morning vehicle checks outside Fire Station 3 when one of the planes crashed into the World Trade Center.

“There are so many reminders, whether it’s on the television, or it has been incorporated in one of our training classes, or maybe it is a picture on the wall in the fire station – there is always something there for us to remember,” stated Marks.

Fort Drum commemorates 9/11 anniversary (Photo: Fort Drum Public Affairs)

Additionally Mary Sherman, who retired from Fort Drum as a nurse case manager, was working at the Pentagon on 9/11. Sherman stated that she was working across the street when the plane struck.

“It was an eerie feeling outside,” she recalled. “Reagan International Airport is right behind us, and so we were used to planes flying overhead and all the noise from that. But all the planes had to turn off their engines, and that constant hum we were so used to went away.”

Additionally, Michael Marks stated the following, “this ceremony allows us to take a tactical pause and really reflect on that day. It is imperative that our folks are given the chance to pay their respects. Each of us will remember and reflect in different ways, but today, on September 11th, we do it together.”

