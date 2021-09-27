Fort Drum flies Black Hawks to honor Carthage football player Tyler Christman

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The entire North Country community is continuing to honor fallen Carthage football player Tyler Christman. This includes the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum.

On Friday, September 24, members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade for 10th Mountain Division flew two Black Hawk helicopters over the Carthage Central School District sports stadium to honor the teen. As the aircraft flew over the field, members of the Brigade flew “Carthage Comets” flag out the side.

Photos and videos are included below.

10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major Milford H. Beagle, Jr., also shared a post to honor Tyler.

Today one of our local high schools lays to rest an incredible student / athlete gone too soon. RIP Tyler #carthagestrong @MarkWalczyk @CarthageNewYork @Carthage_FB pic.twitter.com/gzK8yTtxS1 — MG Milford H. Beagle, Jr. (@Beags_Beagle) September 25, 2021

Tyler Christman passed away on September 21 after suffering a serious head injury at a junior varsity football game on September 18. After four days of fighting for his life, Tyler’s aunt Faith Parks said that he died at Upstate University Hospital. His final moments included a ‘hero walk,’ a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation.

The North Country community also gathered on Saturday, September 25 at the Evans Mills Speedway for a memorial service dedicated to Tyler. Thousands dressed in red were in attendance as several speakers shared their memories and a racecar parade was held to honor Christman.