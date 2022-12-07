FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation announced in a Facebook post that they are helping the North Pole Postal Service this year by collecting letters to Santa.

Do you want to send a letter to Santa?

You can go to the Robert C. McEwen Library to pick up a specially-made postcard to send to Santa or drop off your own letter.

Santa’s Mailbox at the library will remain through December 16.

Santa’s Mailbox Location:

Robert C. McEwen Library

4300 Camp Hale Road

Fort Drum, NY

More information about Letters to Santa is available by calling 315-772-9909.