FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum soldiers and their families are getting advice on how to deal with the north country winters.

A smattering of snow in recent days and the windstorm earlier in the week reminded Fort Drum community members how fast weather conditions can change in North New York and served as a notice for those who weren’t quite ready for it.

If you haven’t prepared for winter weather already, because it has been mild so far, now is the time. As we’ve seen, it can change in one day. Jose Charneco, safety and occupational health specialist at Fort Drum Garrison Safety Office

Charneco is the lead instructor for the Winter Driving Course, where he talks with soldiers and family members about vehicle winterization and safe driving tips, what to include in an emergency kit, and how to avoid accidents. A number of community members benefited from the training, which began in October and continues through March.

Having spent most of his time in the military in southern states, Charneco said it can be a shock to experience that first blast of winter up North.

People should also consider having the following in their emergency kit:

Flashlight and batteries

Jumper cables

Hazard sign or flares

Extra windshield wiper fluid

Charneco said the NYS 511 app is a great resource for real-time road and weather conditions, traffic and accident information, and live traffic camera feeds.

Anyone driving in the winter is asked to check fluid levels; replacing worn out wiper blades; and testing brakes, battery, and car lights. Charneco said, if nothing else, attendees leave the class with a better appreciation of what he calls “The 3 P’s” – Prepare, Protect, and Prevent.

The next class is scheduled from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, followed by a snow blower operation course from 3:15 to 4 p.m.

Classes are limited to 12, and people can register by calling the Garrison Safety Office at (315) 772-0310 or 772-3022. The office, previously on Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, is located in Bldg. 4884, on Jones Street near the Fort Drum Range Branch.

Winter safety tips are available at https://home.army.mil/drum/about/Garrison/safety-office/winter-safety-reources.