Fort Drum gate guards not physically handling identification cards as of March 12 due to COVID-19

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Due to the coronavirus, procedures for scanning identification cards at the Fort Drum gates have changed as of March 12.

Prior to today, individuals entering Fort Drum have handed their identification cards to personnel, who would scan the cards and return them to the individuals in the vehicle.

Starting March 12, gate guards are now requesting that drivers hold their ID cards out of the window and turn them over so they can be scanned. Gate guards will not be physically handling the cards.

The U.S. Army Fort Drum & 10th Mountain Division posted details to their Facebook page. The information is included below.

ABC50 will keep you updated as more changes take place and further information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.