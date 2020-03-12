Fort Drum Girl Scouts celebrate Girl Scouts’ 108th birthday

FORT. DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 12, 1912, Juliette Gordon Low organized the first Girl Scouts meeting in Savannah, Georgia. Today, the Girls Scouts is celebrating its 108th birthday.

Girl Scouts across the country celebrate all week with activities that challenge them to reflect on what it means to be a Girl Scout and what they can do to make the world a better place.

The Fort Drum Girl Scouts, Service Unit 512, has seven troops who are actively engaged in the community both on and off post in a variety of ways year round. The troops work with organizations like the USO, Feed Our Vets, Victims Assistance Center, the Walker Cancer Center, SPCA Jefferson County and Carthage Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.

In a statement to ABC50, Brittany Raines said, “We work to inspire and encourage our young girls to make a meaningful difference in their community and learn to be leaders.”

Eden J., a member of The Fort Drum Girl Scouts, told Service Unit Leader, Brittany Raines, “It encourages young ladies to be responsible, show kindness, respect authority, give back, and be a leader. On top of all this, being a Girl Scout in the military community means that I have “family” wherever the Army takes us.”

The Fort Drum Girl Scouts, Service Unit 512

