Fort Drum Girl Scouts learn entrepreneur skills, give back to North Country through gift bazaar

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Fort Drum Service Unit 512 host gift bazaar at Salmon Run Mall on November 12, 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local girl scouts have been busy learning how to run a business, and recently held a notably successful event.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Fort Drum Service Unit 512 recently held a gift bazaar at the Salmon Run Mall where they learned entrepreneur skills.

Participants created their own items, which ranged from musical instruments to bookmarks and sold them to mall customers while working towards their Girl Scout entrepreneurship badges. All proceeds from the event will be circled back to North County charities.

Photos from the event on November 21 are featured below.























According to GSNYPENN Pathways Fort Drum Service Unit 512 Manager Melissa Johnson, the event was extremely succesful.

Johnson noted that almost all troops sold all handmade or repurposed goods and they received many compliments from mall shoppers on their “well-run business operations.”

Service Unit Manager Melissa Johnson also confirmed that all remaining items from the Girl Scout Gift Bazaar will be gifted to local nursing home facilities.

