Fort Drum Girl Scouts to host handmade gift sale at Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local girl scouts are preparing to practice entrepreneurship skills at an upcoming gift sale.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Fort Drum will be hosting its annual Gift Bazaar at the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday, December 11. At the sale, seven girl scouts will sell repurposed, handmade items they’ve developed and created.

To prepare for the Bazaar, Fort Drum Girl Scouts have been learning how to run a business while working on their Girl Scout entrepreneurship badges.

They have created items such as Christmas ornaments, decorations, sugar scrub, soy candles, lapel pins, wind chimes and bookmarks. Purchased items will be gift-wrapped by scouts at no charge.

The Fort Drum Girl Scout Gift Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the head of the Salmon Run Mall Food Court, near best buy.