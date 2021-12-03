Fort Drum giving free Christmas trees to local soldiers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — ‘Tis the season for giving.

Fort Drum Family Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will begin distributing free Christmas trees this weekend through its Trees for Troops program.

In conjunction with the Christmas Foundation, this annual initiative provides trees to Fort Drum soldiers and their families during the holiday season.

According to Fort Drum Family and MWR, distributions will take place on December 4, December 5 and December 6, with each date designated for soldiers who meet certain criteria. Tree pick-up will be located behind the Main Post Chapel in the main parking lot. A schedule is listed below:

Decmber 4: E-5 and below, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 5: E-6 and above, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 6: All DoD ID Cardholders, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a limit of one Christmas tree per family. Attendees must provide their own tie-down materials and a DoD ID is required at the time of pickup.