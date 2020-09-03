Fort Drum guests permitted on Labor Day for cemetery visitations

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has announced guest access will be allowed on Labor Day weekend for cemetery visitation.

All cemeteries located on base will be open to the surrounding communities. According to Fort Drum, 10 out of 13 cemeteries reside outside of the Fort Drum cantonment area and do not require a pass.

The three cemeteries that require visitors to obtain a pass prior to arrival include Cooper Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and the gravesite at LeRay Mansion.

Passes will be distributed inside the Visitor Control Center located at the Lt. Gen. Paul Cerjan Gate. Those requesting passes must complete a background check.

Community members will have access to cemeteries on the military base for the first time since the closure of the base due to COVID-19. All visitors will be required to bring a face mask and wear if social distancing becomes difficult.

Fort Drum reminds all that restricted access on post due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place.

All non-DoD cardholders who request a pass on Labor Day for reasons other than cemetery visitation must be approved by the chain of command.

