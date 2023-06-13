GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A landing with an audience.

Gouverneur Elementary School held its annual end-of-the-year “Fun Day” on June 13, with several special guests. This included the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade’s 227th Aviation Support Battalion, which landed a U.S. Army BlackHawk Helicopter on the school’s grounds.

For many students, this was their first time seeing this type of helicopter.

“I’ve never seen one up close and I didn’t know it would be that big,” Fourth Grade Student Wesley Edick said.

“I think it’s really cool because they’ve never done a helicopter for Fun Day before,” Fourth Grade Student Laney McDougall added.

Although the visit was exciting for all students, teachers and staff at Gouverneur, it was very special for one of the pilots.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Nate Halpin’s daughter is a kindergarten student at Gouverneur and the landing was a surprise.

“She kind of had an idea that a military vehicle of some sort was coming,” CW4 Halpin said. “So once she gets over her, she’ll be pretty excited to see it.”

Once her class moved near the Black Hawk, Halpin’s daughter quickly ran over to show her friends what he dad does every day.

But each class had the same opportunity. Students were able to speak with both Halpin and his co-pilot and the entire aviation crew. They also sat and climbed inside the aircraft.

Gouverneur Librarian and PTO Treasurer Leah Card helped to organize the Fun Day event.

She explained that the helicopter landing was made possible through the help of one of the PTO members whose husband works in the 277 Aviation Support Battalion.

The goal was to introduce Fort Drum and local soldiers to students.

“I think it’s good for the kids to see other different heroes in the community,” Card said. “We bring EMS workers and our police officers and our firemen. Also with Fort Drum being so close, I think it’s a great idea to bring them, show the kids that there is another job they can do.”

It also gave the students a sneak peek of the life of a pilot.

“I’m sure they see [helicopters] flying over,” CW4 Halpin said. “They know Fort Drum is here. It’s important for them to get a chance to experience it firsthand. Get in, let them touch the aircraft, and let them play on it a bit. Hopefully, they can gain an interest in either aviation or the Army itself.”

June 13 was surely a day the kids and the soldiers will never forget.