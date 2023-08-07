PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has confirmed details regarding a helicopter landing that occurred Monday morning.

On August 7, a caller reported to NewsChannel 9 that a military helicopter landed off Interstate 81 near Pulaski, New York.

The aircraft was an AH-64 Apache helicopter with the 10th Mountian Division, according to Fort Drum Public Affairs. Officials said that the helicopter crew conducted an “unscheduled landing for precautionary maintenance.”

Public Affairs said they are aware of the landing and that the “safety of [their] Soldiers is a priority.”

AH-64 Apache helicopters are one of the several aircraft used by the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade stationed at Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.