FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Holiday service schedule has been announced on a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page.
According to the Facebook post, the following is the 2022 Holiday Service Schedule:
|Date
|Time
|Service
|Location
|Dec. 8
|Noon
|Immaculate Conception
|Riva Ridge Chapel
|Dec. 8
|5:30 p.m.
|Immaculate Conception
|Riva Ridge Chapel
|Dec. 18
|5 p.m.
|Hanukkah Service
|Riva Ridge Chapel
|Dec. 24
|4 p.m.
|Catholic Mass
|Main Post Chapel
|Dec. 24
|Midnight
|Catholic Mass
|Main Post Chapel
|Dec. 24
|7 p.m.
|Community Christmas Eve
|Main Post Chapel
|Dec. 25
|9 a.m.
|Catholic Christmas Day Mass
|Main Post Chapel
|Dec. 25
|11 a.m.
|Lutheran Christmas Day Service
|Riva Ridge Chapel
|Dec. 31
|10:30 p.m.
|Gospel Watch-night
|Po Valley Chapel
All Chapels are located on Fort Drum:
- Po Valley Chapel
- Bldg 4405 Po Valley Rd
- Riva Ridge Chapel
- Bldg 10030 N Riva Ridge Loop
- Main Post Chapel
- Bldg 10785 Chapel Dr
Traditional Service and Lutheran Service will still be held on Christmas at the respective times.
More information is available through Fort Drum’s Religious Support Office at 315-772-5591.