FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Holiday service schedule has been announced on a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page.

According to the Facebook post, the following is the 2022 Holiday Service Schedule:

DateTimeServiceLocation
Dec. 8NoonImmaculate ConceptionRiva Ridge Chapel
Dec. 85:30 p.m.Immaculate ConceptionRiva Ridge Chapel
Dec. 185 p.m.Hanukkah ServiceRiva Ridge Chapel
Dec. 244 p.m.Catholic MassMain Post Chapel
Dec. 24MidnightCatholic MassMain Post Chapel 
Dec. 247 p.m.  Community Christmas EveMain Post Chapel  
Dec. 259 a.m.Catholic Christmas Day MassMain Post Chapel
Dec. 2511 a.m.Lutheran Christmas Day ServiceRiva Ridge Chapel
Dec. 3110:30 p.m.Gospel Watch-nightPo Valley Chapel

All Chapels are located on Fort Drum:

  • Po Valley Chapel
    • Bldg 4405 Po Valley Rd
  • Riva Ridge Chapel
    • Bldg 10030 N Riva Ridge Loop
  • Main Post Chapel
    • Bldg 10785 Chapel Dr

Traditional Service and Lutheran Service will still be held on Christmas at the respective times.

More information is available through Fort Drum’s Religious Support Office at 315-772-5591.