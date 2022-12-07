FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum Holiday service schedule has been announced on a Facebook post on the 10th Mountain Division’s page.

According to the Facebook post, the following is the 2022 Holiday Service Schedule:

Date Time Service Location Dec. 8 Noon Immaculate Conception Riva Ridge Chapel Dec. 8 5:30 p.m. Immaculate Conception Riva Ridge Chapel Dec. 18 5 p.m. Hanukkah Service Riva Ridge Chapel Dec. 24 4 p.m. Catholic Mass Main Post Chapel Dec. 24 Midnight Catholic Mass Main Post Chapel Dec. 24 7 p.m. Community Christmas Eve Main Post Chapel Dec. 25 9 a.m. Catholic Christmas Day Mass Main Post Chapel Dec. 25 11 a.m. Lutheran Christmas Day Service Riva Ridge Chapel Dec. 31 10:30 p.m. Gospel Watch-night Po Valley Chapel

All Chapels are located on Fort Drum:

Po Valley Chapel Bldg 4405 Po Valley Rd



Riva Ridge Chapel Bldg 10030 N Riva Ridge Loop



Main Post Chapel Bldg 10785 Chapel Dr



Traditional Service and Lutheran Service will still be held on Christmas at the respective times.

More information is available through Fort Drum’s Religious Support Office at 315-772-5591.