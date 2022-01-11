FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Employees who work on the Fort Drum military base were recognized late last week for their outstanding job performances.

On January 7, leaders hosted Fort Drum’s Civilian of the Quarter and Civilian of the Year awards ceremony which recognized over 100 civilian employees, who were nominated for additional awards for individuals who support unit deployments, provide medical services, child care and recreational activities.

Out of all employees highlighted, one employee was chosen from General Schedule 1-8, General Schedule 9-12, Supervisory, Wage Grade. Nominees are evaluated by a panel of directors and installation leadership and scored on specific performance criteria.

The theme for the ceremony was “The Rugged Professionals Supporting Our Winter Soldiers.” Fort Drum Director of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Andrew Kennedy was the guest speaker for the ceremony. He spoke to the dedication that Fort Drum civilian employees have in their daily careers.

“I love Team Drum because it is made up of a lot of great people and it supports a great mission,” Kennedy said. “The fact that, as a civilian, I get to be associated with probably the most deployed division in the Army is pretty awesome.”

“These professionals have all these responsibilities they take care of on a daily basis because that’s what professionals do. I’m proud to call myself part of this team,” he added.

DPTMS Aviation Division Chief Michael Delaney also defined a rugged professional as a Department of the Army civilian who makes Fort Drum Soldiers and families their top priority.

“Regardless of the conditions, our rugged professionals will embrace the challenge and continue to provide outstanding support to the Soldiers, families and communities of the North Country,” he said.

The following employees were recognized by the Fort Drum garrison command team as the 2021 Cvilivan of the Year:

Barbara Main, U.S. Army Dental Activity, General Schedule 1-8

AmberLee Clement, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, General Schedule 9-12

Heather Mauney, Directorate of Resource Management, Supervisory

Donald Garnsey, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

Each Civilian of the Year recipient received an award plaque and photo with the command team, a monetary award, a special parking permit and reserved parking at their place of business and at other facilities, as well as invitations to special events.

Additionally, the following civilian employees were awarded for their contribution during the first quarter of 2022: