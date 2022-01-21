WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County’s former chairman has received recognition from the Army.

In a social media post on Friday, Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray shared that he was awarded the Public Service Commendation Medal from the Department of the Army.

Gray was given this award by 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Garrison Commander James J. Zacchino, Jr., to honor his time serving as Jefferson County Board of Legislators Chairman.

The award read:

“Mr. Gray’s continued dedication and support of the Army’s mission is invaluable and greatly appreciated by the entire Fort Drum Community. His personal commitment and devotion to the well-being and interests of our Soldiers and their Families reflect distinct credit upon himself, the Fort Drum community, Installation Management Command and the United States Army.”

Gray served as Chairman of the board for three terms, from January 2016 to December 2021, which made him the longest-serving chairman in Jefferson County history. He announced his resignation in the fall of 2021, which was effective on December 31.