Fort Drum hosting 9/11 Memorial 5K run

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Fort Drum community are invited to an event honoring the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Fort Drum MWR Fitness Facilities and Sports Programs will host its 9/11 Memorial 5K on September 10, 2021. The run will take place at the Magrath Sports Complex.

This event is free and open to all DoD ID Cardholders. Participants of all ages are encouraged. The event will begin promptly at 7 a.m.

Pre-registration can be completed at the Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum. Same-day registration opens at 6 a.m. on September 10.