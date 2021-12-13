FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Medical Activity will be hosting two after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the clinics will be held on December 15 and December 16 at Guthrie’s Primary Care Clinic. The clinics will be taking place from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on both days.

All COVID-19 vaccine types will be available, including 1st and 2nd doses, boosters, and pediatric doses for 5 to 11-year-olds. All TRICARE beneficiaries are eligible, including Active Duty Service Members and Martin’s Point beneficiaries.

Those interested in attending the clinic are required to make an appointment. Residents are encouraged to call (315) 772-2778 to schedule their appointment.