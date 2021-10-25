Fort Drum hosting three-part holiday race series for DoD ID cardholders

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members will have a chance to participate in three different races this holiday season.

Fort Drum Family and Morale Welfare and Recreation is prepping for its Holiday Triple Crown Run Series. This run series will include three events, each themed around different holidays: Halloween, Thanksgiving and December holidays. Each event will also encourage participants to run, walk and bring families.

“We wanted to try something different this holiday season, and hopefully this is something the community will have fun with and want to hit the trifecta of runs,” Fort Drum Sports, Fitness and Aquatics Coordinator Jonathan Burnard said in a press release. “We chose the 5K because it is a short enough distance that you can run it hard or easy, or you can do it as a group run or walk.”

The series will kick off on October 30 with the “Spooky Dash.” This 5K run will begin at 9 a.m. at Remington Park and participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

The second run, the “Turkey Trot,” will be held on November 25 at 10 a.m. The run will begin outside the Magrath Sports Complex.

Fort Drum’s final holiday run is the Ugly Sweater 5K. This is scheduled to take place on December 17 and will begin at 7 a.m. outside the Magrath Sports Complex.

Those who pre-register for the run series will earn a different holiday token after each race. These will attach to their finisher’s medal at the completion of the series.

The Holiday Triple Crown Run Series is open to all DoD ID cardholders of all ages.