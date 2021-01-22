Fort Drum hosts virtual baby shower for over 35 expecting mothers

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled common events like birthday parties, anniversary and baby showers, a group on Fort Drum helped expecting mothers share their anticipated excitement

On Thursday January 21, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes held their first virtual Resident Baby Shower. According to event organizers, over 35 expecting mothers were in attendance and played engaging games such as “Baby Bingo,” “The Price is Right” and “Name that Baby Tune.”

This event hosted by Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes has been hosted for over a decade, but never in a virtual format.



Photos from Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes’ first virtual baby shower for resident expecting mothers

FDMC Project Director Megan Klosner shared her excitement following the event.

“Fort more than a decade, we have been honored to host this annual baby shower for our military moms-to-be that live with us here at Fort Drum,” said Klosner. “We understand how exciting and stressful the anticipated arrival of a child can be, on top of the many challenges we have faced this past year with the pandemic. We are delighted to have been able to come up with a creative and virtual way to help celebrate and shower these deserving moms this year, and furthermore show our appreciation for everything they do on behalf of our country.”

In addition to games and virtual discussions, three prizes were also awarded at random to expecting mothers in attendance. Prizes include an Ergonomic Baby Carrier, A Graco Pack-n-Play and a Graco Glider Swing.

Event Participant and FDMC Resident Barabara Glen reflected on her experience.

She shared, “I sincerely enjoyed today’s community Baby Shower. It was a very thoughtful gesture and I hope that other mothers and mothers-to-be can be a part of a fun event such as yours.”

Additional attendees included members from Martin’s Point, WIC, Soldier and Family Readiness and Carthage Area Hospital.