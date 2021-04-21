Fort Drum housing ranks among top 5 in U.S. Army

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum is continuing its positive trend for high housing rankings in the U.S. Army.

Following the release of the most recent Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey, Fort Drum Public Affairs confirmed that residents ranked the installation for having the fifth best family housing. This ranking compared 43 other locations for family housing residents.

According to Fort Drum, the recent Army Tenant Satisfaction Survey saw a 40.5% response rate, exceeding its goal of 30%. Fort Drum family housing residents rated their experience at the installation two points higher than the last survey results which were released in June 2020.

Fort Drum confirmed that this most recent increase puts the installation fewer than two points away from reaching an “outstanding” rating. The increase also recognized Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes with the Crystal Award.

Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes Project Director Megan Klosner commented on this award and high rating.

“It is important that we continue to listen to our residents and understand what their needs are to ensure we provide an enjoyable living experience during their time with us,” stated Klosner. “The honest feedback we receive helps us to continue providing communities where our military families can live, work and thrive, and we look forward to continuing to improve upon the resident experience for years to come.”

Fort Drum Public Affairs also highlighted an increase to the “service satisfaction score;” an 86.0 which is considered an “outstanding” rating.

“It’s quite an accomplishment to maintain your service score during a global pandemic, but to actually increase tenant satisfaction in this area considering all of the barriers COVID prevention and mitigation added, is really phenomenal,” stated Fort Drum Garrison Commander Colonel Jeffrey P. Lucas. “I am thankful to all who took the time to respond to the survey.”

Adding, “this survey says loud and clear, Fort Drum is a great place to call home.”

The full results from the Tenant Satisfaction Survey can be read on the U.S. Army website.