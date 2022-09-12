FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Housing on the Fort Drum military installation recently ranked well among all Army installations.

According to the Army’s 2022 Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey, Fort Drum’s privatized housing ranked sixth in overall satisfaction among 43 installations under Army Residential Communities Initiative Housing and first among IMCOM-Readiness installations.

To earn these rankings, Fort Drum received a score of 82.4, which is considered “very good.” Two residential areas also received an A-List Award for customer service excellence.

Fort Drum RCI housing manager said this helps the installation understand their strengths and weaknesses.

“The overall score is a direct reflection of how well Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes strives to ensure that residents are satisfied with family housing,” Berry said in a press release. “We take this opportunity to recognize where we can find avenues of improvement and become more involved.”

Berry highlighted that Fort Drum housing is known for its community involvement. This includes organized events such as monthly forums with police and fire officials, holiday decoration contests and opportunities for youth.

Additionally, Fort Drum has renovated its Adirondack Creek community and other homes. Since March, 242 exterior renovations and 62 interior renovations have been completed.

Because Fort Drum’s high housing rating was based on residential survey results, Garrison Commander Colonel James Zacchino Jr. said he appreciated the participation from residents and encouraged others to provide feedback on their housing experience.

“We are incredibly pleased to have scored as well as we did, but rest assured, we also see where there is work to be done and we’re getting after it,” he said. “We owe it to every Soldier and family member at Fort Drum to provide them with quality homes and safe communities, and I’m confident that our Mountain Community Homes and RCI teams are committed in that effort.”

Full results from the Army housing survey can be found online.