FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum officials have further increased COVID-19 restrictions on the military base.

On January 25, Fort Drum Public Affairs announced that the military base has moved from Health Protection Condition “Alpha Plus,” to Health Protection Condition “Bravo,” to increase COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Public Affairs officials said that although the majority of the Fort Drum workplace is fully vaccinated, increased restrictions were initiated due to the persistence of new cases of COVID-19 in its community on January 25.

“Reducing the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a high priority in order to protect those who are not eligible for vaccination and have compromised immune systems,” Public Affairs said in a press release.

According to Public Affairs, under Health Protection Condition Bravo, additional changes will be made at all food courts and dining facilities to ensure social distancing.

Mitigation measures that were already implemented under Health Protection Condition Alpha Plus included:

Allowing subordinates to complete work remotely if it did not effect services, especially for at-risk workers

Hosting meetings remotely to increase social distancing in rooms

Hand sanitizer at self-serve dining facilities

Increased frequency of sanitation at gynasiums and the availiability of hand sanitizer in public spaces

Social distancing in public spaces

Reduced capacity in public facilities to 50%

All changes went into effect immediately on the Fort Drum military base on January 25, 2022.