FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials on the Fort Drum base announced on July 15 that a new order is in effect for soldiers and specific employees.
General Order Number 1E was passed to ensure the proper health and safety of the base.
The most significant impacts include travel restrictions and off-site visitors.
Travel updates include:
- The extension of the 350-mile radius for local travel
- The continuation of restricted areas, both in-state and nationally
- Soldiers are restricted from using commercial airlines
- Traveling to areas found on the NYS List of Restricted States or the CDC’s Travel Recommendations list will automatically require a 14-day quarantine upon return to New York State.
Visitor restrictions are:
- The trusted traveler program remains suspended
- Soldiers must submit a DA-31 to the first O-3 in their chain and obtain approval to meet or reside with any non-local visitor
The image below outlines the travel restrictions within the 350-mile radius:
Read the whole order on the 10th Mountain Division Website.
LATEST STORIES:
- Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning
- Fort Drum increases travel restrictions
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- 7-17-20: Sunny skies are expected this afternoon
- Over $700,000 in USDA Rural Development Funding for Four North Country Towns
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.