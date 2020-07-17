Fort Drum increases travel restrictions

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials on the Fort Drum base announced on July 15 that a new order is in effect for soldiers and specific employees.

General Order Number 1E was passed to ensure the proper health and safety of the base.

The most significant impacts include travel restrictions and off-site visitors.

Travel updates include:

The extension of the 350-mile radius for local travel

The continuation of restricted areas, both in-state and nationally

Soldiers are restricted from using commercial airlines

Traveling to areas found on the NYS List of Restricted States or the CDC’s Travel Recommendations list will automatically require a 14-day quarantine upon return to New York State.

Visitor restrictions are:

The trusted traveler program remains suspended

Soldiers must submit a DA-31 to the first O-3 in their chain and obtain approval to meet or reside with any non-local visitor

The image below outlines the travel restrictions within the 350-mile radius:

Read the whole order on the 10th Mountain Division Website.

