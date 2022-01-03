FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents who usually use the Drum Line to receive current information and conditions are advised that it is currently not in service.

Those who used the “772-DRUM” line to check on current road conditions, post delays, and closures can instead find the updates on the Fort Drum homepage or on their Facebook page. Residents are also encouraged to enroll in the Alert! system.

The mass warning notification system sends out authoritative messages via email, text, phone, and voice mail. For Drum shared step-by-step instructions on their Facebook page which is also featured below.