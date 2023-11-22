FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Fort Drum now has a new website for weather alerts and installation status.

The installation’s new site is labelled the Installation Status | Weather Alerts and can be found on the page by clicking on the first link in the Top Links box on the homepage.

Fort Drum soldiers and workers can now find information about the base’s weather outlook; Delayed Reporting, Do Not Report or Early Release orders; road conditions; power outages; and more, via the Installation Status | Weather Alerts page.

The new page also contains information about how to prepare for a power outage and other types of emergencies that may occur.