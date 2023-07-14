WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) – The Fort Drum Natural Resources Branch has installed a new wheelchair-accessible kayak and boat launch in Remington Park on Perch River Road in Fort Drum.

The launch is the first wheelchair-accessible one on post, but more would be considered depending on the first launch’s usage.

The launch is located near the Cranberry Lake Pavilion, which serves as a popular fishing and kayaking spot.

Kayak launches were installed last June at the Indian Lake, Indian Pond, and Mud Lake training areas.

A recreational pass is needed use the launches in the training area. Passes can be obtained for free here. Community members also can download maps from the website and see what parts of the training areas are open for recreation.

Watercraft like kayaks, canoes and paddleboards can be rented from Outdoor Recreation, Bldg. 11115 on Iraqi Freedom Drive on Fort Drum.

The outdoor recreation department has 30 kayaks, 15 canoes and 13 paddleboards available. Off-post kayaking and paddleboarding trips are also available.

For more information about rentals or recreational activities, call (315) 772-8222.