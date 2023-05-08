FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum’s reporting time has been delayed for Tuesday.

A delayed reporting order was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander for Tuesday, May 9 due to anticipated rolling power outages.

The order will be required all non-essential military personnel to report at 9:30 a.m. and civilian personnel to report at 9 a.m.

Fort Drum Public Affairs said that although most will experience intermittent, short-term outages some areas on post could lose power for several hours.

Only military and civilian-essential and emergency-essential personnel will report as scheduled. This includes personnel involved with 2BCT SRP operations, according to officials.

Several services will also open later in the morning due to the delayed reporting order. These are listed below with specific opening times:

School Age Center: 5:45 a.m.

Child Development Centers: 8:30 a.m.

Guthrie Clinic: 9 a.m.

Troop Clinics: 9 a.m.

OB/GYN at Samaritan: 9 a.m.

Dental Clinics: 9 a.m.

All additional support services will be closed until 9 a.m. and any activities or appointments scheduled before 9 a.m. must be rescheduled.

Officials said that most AAFES locations and the Commissary should be open for business as scheduled, however, personnel should call to confirm.

All in-processing soldiers should contact their platoon sergeant for additional information.

The full delayed reporting order can be read on Fort Drum’s website.