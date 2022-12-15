FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A delayed reporting order has been issued for Fort Drum.

This was issued for Friday, December 16 by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander due to inclement winter weather.

Non-essential military personnel will now report at 9:30 a.m. and non-essential civilian personnel will report at 9 a.m., according to the Garrison Commander.

All military and civilian essential, emergency-essential and weather-essential personnel will report as scheduled.

Due to the order, Child and Youth Services will not open until 8:30 a.m. The Guthrie Clinic, troop clinics, the OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan and all dental clinics will open at 9 a.m. Patients with appointments prior to 9 a.m. should reschedule.

Additionally, all in-processing Soldiers with canceled appointments from December 15 are asked to report to Building 4412 at 9:30 a.m.

All AAFES locations will be open for business as scheduled.