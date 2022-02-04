FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum issued an emergency order on Friday morning due to dangerous road conditions.

On February 4, the Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a delayed reporting order, pushing back the start time for many service members and civilian personnel on the military base.

As stated in the order, all non-emergency and non-essential military personnel were asked to report at 9:30 a.m. Non-emergency and non-mission-essential civilian personnel are to report at 9 a.m.

However, the order also stated that all emergency and mission essential personnel, both military and civilian were required to still report as scheduled unless notified by their chain of command or supervisor.

Additional services on the military base also had scheduling changes due to this order. All services and buildings with changes are listed below with their opening times for February 4.

Child and Youth Services: 8:30 a.m.

The Guthrie Clinic, OB/GYN at Samaritan and all troop and dental clinics: 9 a.m.

Fort Drum Commissary: 9 a.m.

Fort Drum confirmed that all AAFES locations were open for business as scheduled. All additional support services were closed until 9 a.m. All activities or appointments before 9 a.m. were asked to be rescheduled.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and new closings and delays.