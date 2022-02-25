(UPDATE) — Fort Drum officials upgraded the original delayed reported order to a do not report order for personnel early Friday morning.

According to the Fort Drum Garrison Commander, only emergency and mission-essential personnel will be required to report on February 25 unless otherwise notified by their chain of commands.

Additionally, all personnel participating in, supporting or working in Commande Post Exercise 1, Mission Training Center and Division Command Posts will be required to report.

All Chily and Youth Services, the Guthrie Clinic Ambulatory Health Care Clinic, OB/GYN at Samaritan, gyms and Commissary are also closed for the day.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has issued a delayed reporting order for military and civilian employees.

This order was issued in response to inclement weather in the North Country as winter storm warnings took effect in the early morning hours on February 25.

According to the Garrison Commander, all non-emergency and non-essential military personnel are to report at 9:30 a.m. Non-emergency and non-mission essential civilian personnel were directed to report at 9 a.m.

All emergency and mission-essential personnel were still directed to report as scheduled unless notified otherwise by their chain of command.

The order also delayed the opening of services and facilities on Fort Drum. Opening times of affected services are listed below:

Child and Youth Services: 8:30 a.m.

Guthrie Clinic: 9 a.m.

OB/GYN at Samaritan: 9 a.m.

Dental Clinics: 9 a.m.

Commissary: 9 a.m.

Fort Drum Welcome Center: Report to Clark Hall by 9:30 a.m.

Fort Drum confirmed that all AAFES locations are open for business as scheduled. All additional support services will be closed until 9 a.m. Any activities or appointments scheduled before 9 a.m. must be rescheduled.

The Garrison urged all members of the Fort Drum community to use caution when traveling on Friday and practice good winter-weather safety. All government vehicles were directed to follow Road Condition Guidance.

