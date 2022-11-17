FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers and civilians are being asked to stay home on Friday.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has canceled the duty day for November 18 for all non-emergency and non-essential uniformed military personnel and civilians, according to a social media post from the 10th Mountain Division.

Emergency and mission essential personnel will still be required to report unless notified otherwise by their chain of command or supervisor.

Additionally, all agencies in Clark Hall, Child and Youth Services, the Guthrie Ambulatory Healthcare clinics, troop clinics, OB/GYN at Samaritan and dental clinics, gyms and the commissary have been closed.

This is due to the predicted snowstorm expected to hit most of Jefferson County, including Fort Drum and the surrounding areas.

Lake effect snow warnings will take effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties at 1 a.m. on Friday and remain active until the afternoon on Sunday.

Fort Drum Officials directed soldiers and civilians that they should make preparations to shelter and place and stay off the roads for the duration of the lake effect warnings.