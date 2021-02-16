Fort Drum issues ‘Do Not Report Order’ due to winter weather

The new Paul Cerjan Memorial Highway (I-781) exit off I-81 opened to traffic last month. It connects northern New Yorkers to U.S. Route 11 and Fort Drum’s north gate. (U.S. Army photo by Steve Ghiringhelli)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to continuous severe winter weather in the region, Fort Drum soldiers were instructed to remain home on Tuesday.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued a “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for all non-emergency, non-essential military personnel and civilians, unless notified by their chain of command or supervisor.

However according to the Garrison Commander, all emergency ad mission essential personnel will be required to report unless notified otherwise.

This order was issued early Tuesday morning and also closed all child and youth services, gyms, troop clinics, dental clinics, the Guthrie Ambulatory Healthcare Clinic, OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan and the Commissary.

The Fort Drum Welcome Center will remain open on Tuesday for new arrivals.

All members of the Fort Drum community have been urged to use caution when traveling on Tuesday. The “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.