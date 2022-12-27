FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum personnel will not be required to report on December 28, according to an update on the military base’s website.

The Fort Drum Garrison Commander has again issued “Do Not Report” order for all non-essential military and civilian personnel.

This is the fifth day that personnel have been ordered to stay home due to dangerous winter travel conditions. The Garrison Commander said that this was issued to assist in ongoing removal efforts.

Military and civilian mission, emergency and weather-essential, including those for snow removal personnel will be required to report as scheduled.

Officials confirmed that Clark Hall will be open for ETS, retirements, PCS orders and passport appointments. The Commissary and AAFES will also be open.

Child and Youth Services, the Guthrie Ambulatory Healthcare Clinic, troop clinics, OB/GYN Clinic at Samaritan, dental clinics and gyms will remain closed.